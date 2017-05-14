Kano: Anti-corruption Commission drops suspends charges against Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi

The probe against the Emir of Kano,Muhammadu Sanusi II,into the financial dealings of the Emirate council has been suspended by the State government’s anti-corruption agency. The Emir was allegedly accused for the misuse N6 billion by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission. The state’s House of Assembly launched a separate investigation of the Emir …

