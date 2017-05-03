Kano anti-graft agency begins probe of emirate council today

Contrary to insinuation, the Kano State public complaint and anti-corruption agency said the probe of the Kano emirate council has not been transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Besides, the Kano anti-graft agency insisted that the investigation over the alleged misappropriation of the fund in the council would hold tomorrow as scheduled.

Addressing reporters in his office, Chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, said the information circulated on the social media was sensational with no iota of true.

The social media was at the weekend inundated with a story alleging that EFCC invaded the Emir’s palace and carted away vital documents. The operation as alleged followed the visit of the EFCC boss to the Kano anti-graft agency last week where the transfer of the case was believed to have been sealed.

But Muhuyi who expressed dismay over the online publication said there was no plan to hands off the case or transfer the investigation to EFCC.

Muhuyi who insisted that his agency is committed and empowered by law to investigate any matter as well and carry out search, noted that he needs no fortification from EFCC to execute his responsibility.

He said the agency is ready to continue with the investigation, which he said was instituted by a petition forwarded to it.Muhuyi who confirmed the visit of the EFCC boss to his agency said “there was no issue or topic relating to emirate Council in our discussion. The visit of the EFCC to our office was purely on operational matter.”Reacting to the allegation of a possible soft landing for the emirate council, Muhuyi posited that he was not aware of such development.

