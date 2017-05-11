Kano Assembly raises panel to probe Sanusi over fresh claims

The Kano State House of Assembly yesterday raised an eight-man committee to investigate fresh allegations against the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Headed by the Chief Whip and member representing Warawa constituency, Labaran Abdul Masai, the panel is mandated to probe the alleged false claims made by the monarch against the state government to ridicule Governor Adullahi Umar Ganduje.

It is also to look into his alleged ventilation at the President Muhammadu Buhari administration among other accusations. It has 14 days to submit its report.

The decision followed a motion raised during plenary by the representative of Nassarawa constituency, Ibrahim Ahmad Gama, wherein he accused the traditional ruler of going against rules and constituted authority in the state.

He told the House that Sanusi had allegedly tarnished the image of the governor and some members of the Assembly while on an official visit to China. Gana further claimed that the monarch, on that trip, accused the concerned people of financial reckless and wasteful spending of scarce resources.

The lawmaker, who also accused the emir of bringing the emirate into disrepute when he sent his daughter to represent him at an official function in Abuja, equally demanded for a revisit of the N4 billion financial malfeasance earlier levelled against Sanusi. The fund was claimed to have been left behind by his predecessor, the late Alhajo Ado Bayero.

Seconding the motion, the member representing Municipal constituency, Baffa Baba Danagundi, called for a swift action to mitigate the effect of the alleged damage caused by state.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

