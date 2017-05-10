Kano Assembly sets up panel to probe Emir Sanusi

The Kano State House of Assembly has set up an eight-man ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations levelled against the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. Sanusi has been accused of mismanaging N4 billion he inherited from his predecessor, Ado Bayero. The palace has since denied the allegation. Ibrahim Gama, the member representing Nasarawa […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

