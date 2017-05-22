Kano Assembly shelves plan to probe Emir Sanusi II

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday dropped its earlier plan to probe the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, on an eight-count, comprising financial impropriety, among others. According to our findings, the House halted the probe, following a letter of appeal dispatched to the State Assembly by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Speaker […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

