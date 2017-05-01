Kano can generate N12bn as monthly revenue – Emir Sanusi

KANo State Government has the capacity to generate a monthly revenue of N12billion if each of its estimated 12 million people is charged a flat monthly rate of N1,000. The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who made the assertion during the launch of the state Presumptive Taxation for commercial vehicle operators at the Government […]

The post Kano can generate N12bn as monthly revenue – Emir Sanusi appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

