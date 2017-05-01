Pages Navigation Menu

Kano can generate N12bn as monthly revenue – Emir Sanusi

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

KANo State Government has the capacity to generate a monthly revenue of N12billion if each of its estimated 12 million people is charged a flat monthly rate of N1,000. The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who made the assertion during the launch of the state Presumptive Taxation for commercial vehicle operators at the Government […]

