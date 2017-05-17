Kano Depot to resume petroleum supply
Petroleum products supply to the Northern part of the country received a boost yesterday as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, re-commissioned its Kano Depot, amidst encomiums poured on the Corporation for reviving the facility. According to the statement signed by the Group General Manager, GPAU, Ndu Ughamadu, Kano Depot is part of the Corporation’s […]
Kano Depot to resume petroleum supply
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!