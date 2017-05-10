Kano Fire Service saves 167 lives, property in April

Kano State Fire Service on Wednesday said it saved 167 lives and goods worth N123 million from 75 fire outbreaks in April.

Fielding questions with newsmen in Kano, the Director, state Fire Service, Alhaji Mustapha Rilwan, said property worth N52.8 million were also destroyed during the incidents.

“We received 101 rescue calls and 17 false alarms from the public,” he said.

Rilwan, however, regretted that 15 lives were lost during the incidents.

He advised the general public, especially youths, against swimming in the open water to avoid drowning

He also advised tricycle operators to be careful when driving to avoid road accident.

NAN reports that part Kurmi Market, one of the major markets in Kano, was recently razed.

The market, located at the heart of the city, is one of the oldest in the country.

