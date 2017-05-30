Kano grants N221m waiver to MTN

The intervention of the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, has secured a permit fee waiver of N221 million for MTN Nigeria in Kano State.

A similar intervention by the NCC boss in Ogun State last year, resulted in unsealing of 47 base stations under lock and key, while the state governor, Mr Ibikunle Amosun, also reduced ground rent fee owed by IHS Towers from N370 million to N120 million.

It was gathered that some workers of Huawei, working on telecoms infrastructure expansion in Kano on behalf of the MTN Nigeria, were arrested by the officials of government’s agency, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KANUPDA), a development which stopped the project.

The situation could have adverse effects on Quality of Service (QoS) experience among millions of service subscribers in the state and beyond before it was swiftly nipped in the bud.

