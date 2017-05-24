Kano improves IGR to N40bn in 2016 – Ganduje – Daily Trust
The Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the state's internally generated revenue base had improved from N15bn in 2015 to N40.3bn in 2016, saying “My administration has introduced a new tax regime with the aim of lending credence …
