Kano Reps Member Goes Missing, Kidnap Suspected – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Kano Reps Member Goes Missing, Kidnap Suspected
SaharaReporters.com
He was said to have traveled alone in his car and is suspected to have been kidnapped between Abuja and Jere on the Abuja-Kano Expressway. by Sahara Reporters, New York May 31, 2017. Mr. Garba Umar Durbunde, a member of the Federal House of …
House of reps member kidnapped in Kaduna
BREAKING: Member of House of Reps kidnapped
BREAKING: Nigerian lawmaker kidnapped
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!