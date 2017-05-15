Kano Spends N18.1bn In 2 Years On Pensioners Entitlement

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that his administration has spent the sum of N18,072,481,115.20 kobo on the settlement of monthly pensioners entitlement from May 2015 till date.

Ganduje further stated that his administration remains one of the few states that pays retirees monthly claim as at when due adding that the aforementioned amount was used to settle over 26,282 pensioners during the period under review.

The governor made this known yesterday during the take over ceremony of 21 houses built by the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees at the Durumi district in Abuja.

He remarked that notwithstanding the fact that the state government inherited huge debt from previous administration in the state, coupled with the economic recession, the state government disbursed the sum of N5.194 billion for the payment of death benefit and pensioners arrears within the period under review.

Ganduje stated he had given instruction for a monthly deduction of N300 million from the state coffers as part of effort to ensure pensioners claim are paid as at when due just as he disclosed that no fewer than 1, 270 names of non -existent pensioners were deleted after a thorough verification exercise by a team of consultants in the state.

