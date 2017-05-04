Kano State Government Spend N798 Million On Health Equipment

Kano state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso yesterday in Kano disclosed that the state government has expend N798 million in procuring hospital equipment in fulfillment of the Federal Government Initiated Saving One Million Lives Programme. (SOML P4R).

Getso said in compliance with the SOML-P4R scheme, Ganduje’s administration has completed the Giginyu and Zoo Road Hospital, equipping these health facilities with a state-of-the-art equipments .

Getso who spoke at the Emergency Operation Centre, at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital , who enumerated the achievements recorded by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration in the provision of adequate health services said . “We have also rehabilitated Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital to a world-class hospital in collaboration with Dangote Foundation. We have renovated and upgraded health facilities at Rimin Gado, Sabon Gari, Chidari PHC and Yadakunya Hospital to mention but a few.

“plans have been concluded to revitalize Primary Health Care Services in the state in line with President Buhari’s agenda of establishing one functional PHC per ward; 185 PHCs have been fully assessed and 85 are now being revamped.

“We have renovated 105 PHCs across all the 44 LGAs of the state. We have also upgraded and renovated our health training institutions such as Schools of Health Technology Kano and Bebeji, Schools of Nursing Kano and Madobi, among others.”

He stated that N98 million was spent on 12 new Primary Health Care centres as well as procurement of equipments worth over N300 million for onward distribution to over 270 health facilities across the state, adding that, the state government has continuously been involved in employment and training of health care personnel.

“In our effort to enure Kano state has improved on its indicators, the state Ministry of Health has outlined a number of critical and innovative interventions on Routine Immunization, Healthy timing and Spacing of Pregnancy, Maternal and child health, use of insecticides treated bed nets, elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV/AIDS and improving vitamin A coverage by ensuring equitable access to health care services.”

