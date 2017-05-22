Pages Navigation Menu

Kano State House Of Assembly Backtracks, Withdraws Charges Against Emir Sanusi

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI, Kano
Kano state House of Assembly has terminated the ongoing  probe into the alleged misappropriation of monies belonging to Kano emirate by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.
The assembly said  the decision to rescind investigations into the allegations levied against the Kano monarch is prompted by a letter written by Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje  requesting the house to halt further actions against the royal father.
The Kano State House of Assembly  stated that, the missive from governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, appeal to the state legislative arm of government to halt proceedings into the eight count charge against the Emir of Kano.
The Speaker of the house, Rt Hon Kabiru Alhassan Rurum yesterday(Monday)read the letter on the floor of the house.
The speaker said Ganduje’s appeal was incited by inference from prominent Nigerians, amongst whom are the Governors’ Forum, Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Sahaad Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of house of representatives Yakubu Dogara and Aminu Dantata among others.
Ganduje in the letter  to buttress his appeal for the terminatination of further investigation of the charges against the Kano monarch posit that the Emir had act contrite during a reconciliation session  organized by Northern Governors’ forum in Kaduna.
The house after an extensive deliberation session passed a unanimous verdict approving the termination of he probe into the alleged illicit activities of the emir.
It would be recalled that  Kano state House of Assembly had set up an eight man committee to investigate allegation of misappropriation of funds against the emir of Kano,  Muhammad Sanusi II.
The committee was mandated to  investigate the alleged involvement  of Emir Sanusi  into political issues, misappropriation of emirate Council’s fund, and unguarded  utterances  made against  President Muhammad, it may be recalled.

The post Kano State House Of Assembly Backtracks, Withdraws Charges Against Emir Sanusi appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

