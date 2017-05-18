Kano-Zaria-Kaduna standard-gauge rail line construction to commence soon – Chairman – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Kano-Zaria-Kaduna standard-gauge rail line construction to commence soon – Chairman
Daily Trust
Abubakar made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris, in his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State. Abubakar said that Zaria would benefit immensely from the project, adding that many job opportunities would be …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!