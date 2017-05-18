Kante: Chelsea Targeting All Four Titles

N’golo Kante says Chelsea is ready to challenge for and win all four titles come the 2017-18 season.

The Blues won the Premier League title for this season, with Kante winning it back-to-back and adding that to his FWA Player of the Year award and PFA award.

The former Leicester City midfielder is not prepared to take his foot off the brake, as he focuses on next season.

“Next season will be a new challenge because we are going to try to keep the title, to win the two cups [FA Cup and EFL Cup] and also we’ll have the Champions League,” Kante said when picking up his FWA award.

“For a club like Chelsea, we want to win everything, we’re going to try and win everything. It’s a new challenge for everyone.”

“He [Conte] had a very clear idea of what he wanted from the team, and from me,” Kante added. “Since I joined Chelsea he puts a winning mentality on everyone.

“The hard work, the important little details, he’s a winner. He’s a hard worker, he wants to work, work and repeat in every training session to win at the weekend.”

