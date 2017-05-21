Kante crowned Premier League Player of the Season

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been named the Premier League Player of the Season.

Kante won the most combined votes from a panel of experts, captains of Premier League clubs and a public ballot.

He edged fellow nominees Eden Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to the prize.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a splendid first year at Stamford Bridge and has already been awarded the PFA and Football Writers’ Association prizes for his performances.

“It’s a huge honour to be named player of the year by such big names in football and I want to thank everyone who voted for me.

“I work hard in training, I try to give my best and I work with so many very good players; that’s why we won the league two times.

“We played many good games but we won 5-0 against Everton, which was a very beautiful game, and also my goal against Manchester United [in a 4-0 win]; it is always good to score and I am happy for these two games,” Kante told the Premier League’s official website.

Kante was a key component of Leicester City’s shock title win last season and has been a driving force behind Chelsea’s triumph in 2016-17.

He is only the second player to claim back-to-back top-flight titles with different clubs in England, after Mark Schwarzer, who did so with Chelsea in 2014-15 and Leicester the following year.

The post Kante crowned Premier League Player of the Season appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

