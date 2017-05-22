Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kante named Premier League player of the season

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea’s midfielder Ngolo Kante has won his third major award for the just concluded 2016/17 Premier Largue season. The 26-year-old Frenchman had already been named Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association. He has become just the second player to win the Premier League with different clubs in …

The post Kante named Premier League player of the season appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.