Kante Named Writers Player Of The Year

Posted on May 8, 2017

Chelsea’s midfield enforcer, N’golo Kante has been named the Football Writers Player of the Year for 2016-17 season.

The France international has helped Chelsea to the top of the table, with the same exploits that won Leicester the title.

Kante has already been named the PFA Players’ Player of the year and in the PFA Premier League team of the year.

“It is a fantastic honour to win this award,” he said.

“With so many great players in this Chelsea squad and in the Premier League, for the Football Writers’ Association to name me their Footballer of the Year is a very proud moment in my career.”

