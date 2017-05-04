Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kanu tips Moses – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Kanu tips Moses
The Nation Newspaper
Former Arsenal forward Kanu Nwankwo says Chelsea flying wingback Victor Moses deserves to win the next CAF Africa Footballer of the year award due to his performance for Chelsea this season. Victor Moses has been ever present for Chelsea who are on …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.