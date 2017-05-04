Kanu tips Moses – The Nation Newspaper
Kanu tips Moses
Former Arsenal forward Kanu Nwankwo says Chelsea flying wingback Victor Moses deserves to win the next CAF Africa Footballer of the year award due to his performance for Chelsea this season. Victor Moses has been ever present for Chelsea who are on …
