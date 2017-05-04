Kanu tips Moses to win 2017 African Footballer of the Year Award – Vanguard
Kanu tips Moses to win 2017 African Footballer of the Year Award
Former Arsenal forward Kanu Nwankwo says Chelsea flying wingback Victor Moses deserves to win the next CAF Africa Footballer of the Year Award, due to his performances for Chelsea this season. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …
Nwankwo Kanu backs Victor Moses for CAF award
