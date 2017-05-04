Kanu tips Moses to win 2017 African Footballer of the Year Award

Former Arsenal forward Kanu Nwankwo says Chelsea flying wingback Victor Moses deserves to win the next CAF Africa Footballer of the Year Award, due to his performances for Chelsea this season.

Victor Moses has been ever present for Chelsea who are on course to win the double this season, as they currently lead the English Premier League with less than four games to go, and they are also through to the FA Cup final.

Kanu believes Moses has performed above any other player from Africa this season, hence he deserves to be rewarded with the award which is currently held by Algerian Leicester City forward, Riyad Mahrez.

Former Arsenal striker and two times Africa Footballer of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu feels no African footballer is worth the 2017 CAF award other than Chelsea star-man, Victor Moses. “Moses has proved critics wrong. It is now left for CAF to do their rating. As for me, he deserves the 2017 CAF award. Although the season is still on and no one can tell what future will be.

“The likes of Aubamayang and Sadio Mane are dangerous to compete with but I still have a strong belief in the Nigeria forward.

“Despite playing out of position at Chelsea, he finds it easy to break opponents’ defence with ease and if he keeps this fitness alive I see him becoming the next African footballer of the year,” Kanu said.

