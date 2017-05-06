Pages Navigation Menu

Kanye West Deletes His Instagram & Twitter Accounts!

Posted on May 6, 2017

Seems like Kanye West is taking a break from social media. The rapper randomly deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Friday afternoon. The Fade singer who is known for his Twitter rants did not explain why he was going off the social media platforms. Neither did he give his followers a heads up. The […]

