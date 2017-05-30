Pages Navigation Menu

Karl Lagerfeld to launch color cosmetics with ModelCo – Los Angeles Times

Karl Lagerfeld to launch color cosmetics with ModelCo
Karl Lagerfeld is expanding into beauty.The fashion house will launch a limited-edition color cosmetics collection with Australian beauty company ModelCo in early 2018, WWD has learned. This follows earlier collaborations with Shu Uemura on capsule …
