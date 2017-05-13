Kasali is Wema Bank’s new chairman – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Kasali is Wema Bank's new chairman
The Nation Newspaper
Kasali who,until now,was a non-executive director of the bank replaces Adeyinka Asekun. Asekun resigned following his nomination as an ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari. Kasali is a consummate professional with expertise in audit, risk …
