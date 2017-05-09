Kastina set for President Buhari National Peace Cup

The Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria(YSFON),in conjunction with the Kastina State Government have concluded plans to stage the maiden edition of President Mohammadu Buhari National Peace Cup for U-18 boys soccer tournament

According to the YSFON scribe, Patrick Okpavuerhe, the one week tournament which will be bankrolled by the Katsina state government, will hold from today to 17 May in Katsina State. Gov Aminu Bello Masari has already given his nod for the staging of the tournament .

The post Kastina set for President Buhari National Peace Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

