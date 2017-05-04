Kate Henshaw, friends return N8m raised for sick boy to donors – The Punch
The Punch
Kate Henshaw, friends return N8m raised for sick boy to donors
The Punch
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, says she and her friends have made arrangement to return the funds raised for Michael Alvez, a two-year-old boy born with an ulcerous growth in the face. Henshaw added that she had asked Nigerians to stop paying into …
