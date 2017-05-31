Kathy Griffin: Trump says comic’s decapitation stunt ‘sick’ – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Kathy Griffin: Trump says comic's decapitation stunt 'sick'
BBC News
US President Donald Trump has said a comedienne who posed with a fake decapitated head resembling him is "sick". "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself," he tweeted. "My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with …
Kathy Griffin 'cuts off Trump's head' in outrageous stunt
Kathy Griffin's photo shoot with bloody Trump mask not first time celebs have joked about harming the President
OPINION: Kathy Griffin is just the tip of the liberal violence iceberg
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!