Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kathy Griffin: Trump says comic’s decapitation stunt ‘sick’ – BBC News

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BBC News

Kathy Griffin: Trump says comic's decapitation stunt 'sick'
BBC News
US President Donald Trump has said a comedienne who posed with a fake decapitated head resembling him is "sick". "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself," he tweeted. "My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with …
Kathy Griffin 'cuts off Trump's head' in outrageous stuntDaily Mail
Kathy Griffin's photo shoot with bloody Trump mask not first time celebs have joked about harming the PresidentFox News
OPINION: Kathy Griffin is just the tip of the liberal violence icebergThe Hill (blog)
National Post –Newsweek –TMZ.com –Business Insider
all 576 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.