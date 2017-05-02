Katsina sets aside N400m for nutrition programme

KATSINA State government has set aside N400 million for nutrition programme for 2017. The assistant secretary, state Committee on Food and Nutrition, Yahaya Ismaila stated this yesterday while speaking to newsmen. Ismaila said the amount was part of N200 million that was approved in 2016 but was not utilised for implementation of the nutrition programme. […]

The post Katsina sets aside N400m for nutrition programme appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

