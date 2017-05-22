Katy Perry to pocket $25million as “American Idol” judge

Singer Katy Perry will get as judge on “American Idol” according to sources familiar with the negotiation.

According to reports, ABC was desperate to sign a name before the Upfronts last week, when honchos announced she was the lead judge.

Reports state that Perry had rejected an initial offer of $20 million back in 2012

Ryan Seacrest was making $15 million a season at his high point, a souce said while Jennifer Lopez was also raking in $15 million a season so Katy blows them both away.

The post Katy Perry to pocket $25million as “American Idol” judge appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

