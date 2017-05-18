Kaweesi murder suspects number 20, appear at Nakawa court

Twenty people including a woman who were arrested in connection with the murder of former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi have appeared before Nakawa Magistrate Court again on Thursday and sent back on remand to Luzira Prison until June 1.

According to State Prosecutor Joyce Anyango the investigations into this case are still incomplete.

Ayub Sauda, and 19 men led by Abdu Rashid Mbaziira appeared before Grade one Magistrate Noah Ssajjabi looking better than they did last time, although some still limping. They then complained of torture, and were moved from Nalufenya to Luzira where they are now.

They are facing charges of murder, terrorism and aaggravated robbery.

Its alleged that the the suspects on March 17, 2017 at Kulambiro in Kampala district shot dead AIGP Felix Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and his driver Godfrey Wambewo.

Suspects in Uganda police murder case claim they were tortured https://t.co/WS9JWsaYsj #Kaweesi pic.twitter.com/9h5AWWNpGz — The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 6, 2017

ANALYSIS: Kaweesi murder investigation takes new turn https://t.co/LmhJGhti7t pic.twitter.com/mADrRuMy11 — The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 1, 2017

The post Kaweesi murder suspects number 20, appear at Nakawa court appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

