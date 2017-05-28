Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kazaure charges corps members to acquire extra skills – Vanguard

Posted on May 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


P.M. News

Kazaure charges corps members to acquire extra skills
Vanguard
Brig. Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure, Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised corps members to acquire extra business skills in camp in order to have a guaranteed future. Kazaure, who is on a duty tour of NYSC orientation camps in the …
More than 500 ex-corpers set up businesses, settle in Katsina- NYSC co-ordinatorThe News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.