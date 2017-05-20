KCCA FC crowned Uganda champs with win over Sadolin

Kampala, Uganda| KCCA FC MEDIA| KCCA FC the defending Champions of the Azam Premier League came into the final league game against Sadolin in buoyant mood awaiting their crowning as the 2016/2017 Azam Uganda Premier League Champions, their 12th title.

2-1 is how it ended, KCCA FC winning their 12th title in the top tier league, showing they are a force to reckon with and ensuring they continue writing history in Ugandan football.

KCCA FC players and coaches will have little time to celebrate with the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup group tie game against Club Africain around the corner.

The game that will be played on Tuesday will need the champions to win to get back into contention of advancing to the last eight stage.

KCCA FC lost their first game 3-0 to FUS Rabat in Morocco while Club Africain won theirs against Rivers United 3-1 in Tunisia.

