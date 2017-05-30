KCCA FC qualify for 16th Uganda Cup final

Kampala, Uganda| KCCAFC.COM| A stalemate was all Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) needed against Express in Wankulukuku to qualify for a record 16th Uganda Cup final.

KCCA FC came into the second leg semifinal of the Uganda Cup Tuesday with a 3-2 advantage against Express from the first leg played last Friday at Lugogo.

Tuesday’s matched ended goalless and KCCA FC qualify to play FUFA Big League side Paidha Black Angels in the final June 10th 2017 at the Betway Greenlight Stadium in Arua.

KCCA last played in the Uganda Cup final in 2014, then falling to eventual winners SC Villa 3-0 at Namboole Stadium. The reigning league champions last won the Uganda Cup 13 years after they defeated Express 3-2 on spotlicks after normal time ended 1-1.

