KCCA struggles to pay former staff

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is struggling to raise more than Shs30bn to pay 1045 of its former staff whose services were terminated in 2012. It is now appealing to the central government to bail it out on the issue of its former employees.

During a court session, the KCCA Legal Director Mike Okua told Justice Lydia Mugambe that the authority needs to meet the Attorney General to determine a way forward on raising the money.

KCCA’s declaration comes after a one year’s consent judgment where the authority agreed to pay the workers all their entitlements and terminal benefits as calculated under the Local Government Act LGA.

Through their lawyers; Geoffrey Nangumya & Paul Tusuubira Advocates, the former employees petitioned the High Court Civil Division alleging unfair dismissal and subjecting them to forced retirement from public service.

