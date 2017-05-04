Kcee: “You Praise Rihanna But Slam Me. Why?” – Singer To His Fashion Critics
He posted: I ve watched you all shower praises on Rihanna for this outfit but if it’s me now all of you will instantly turn into fashion professors and carry the matter for una head like Lai Mohammed Senegalese jellof rice…. oh well I love you too mami. No problem God dey. #desire #tender #romanticcall …
The post Kcee: “You Praise Rihanna But Slam Me. Why?” – Singer To His Fashion Critics appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!