Kebbi Govt. releases N274.4m for payment of students registration fees, scholarship, others

Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of N274.4 million for the payment of the students registration fees and scholarship to students in foreign institutions. .

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, the press secretary to the governor and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

According to the statement, the sum of N175 million would be used for the settlement of students registration fees and scholarship to students in foreign institutions.

According to the statement, the registration fees was for students in colleges of education in Kebbi, Sokoto, Dakingari and Zaria and the universities in Kano, Sokoto, and Kaduna polytechnic as well as college of Basic Studies in Yauri.

It added that the sum of N28.4 million was for the renovation of structures in the ministry of education, staff training and sustenance of education exchange programmes.

The government also released N56 million for the evacuation of refuse in Sakaba local government area, settlement of liabilities and construction of culverts in Maiyama council and donation to the Alkali Hussaini foundation.

It said the sum of N15 million was released to the ministry of information and culture for the purchase of a public address Van, funding of the cultural troupe and repair of operational vehicles.

The post Kebbi Govt. releases N274.4m for payment of students registration fees, scholarship, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

