Keep dreaming. Microsoft’s ‘mixed reality’ visions remain out of reach

Microsoft showed off Mixed Reality again at Build 2017, this time with new motion controllers. No release date was provided, and no hardware was shown. Microsoft is yet again pairing an awesome vision with a hesitant plan to executive it.

