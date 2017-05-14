Keep off Western, aspirants tell Raila – K24 TV
|
Keep off Western, aspirants tell Raila
K24 TV
Two governor seat aspirants in Western Kenya region have asked presidential candidate Raila Odinga to keep off politics of their areas of jurisdiction. Busia governor seat aspirant Paul Otuoma on Independent ticket and Kakamega Senator Bonni Khalwale …
