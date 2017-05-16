Kel – I Wanna Rock (Introducing The Free Verse Covers)

Rap veteran, Kel, brings some heat for 2017 with this short but dope cover to Snoop’s I Wanna Rock. She’s starting off a series called the free verse covers which will be dropping every Friday. This is the first of many. Enjoy.

