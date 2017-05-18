Kelechi Iheanacho Everton want Manchester City striker to replace Lukaku – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Kelechi Iheanacho Everton want Manchester City striker to replace Lukaku
Pulse Nigeria
Iheanacho has fallen out of favour at Manchester City who are ready to cash in on their academy graduate. Published: 53 minutes ago , Refreshed: 32 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Kelechi Iheanacho play Everton are ready to splash a £20m on …
Premier League: Everton set to replace Lukaku with Iheanacho
Everton set to make shock £20m bid for Kelechi Iheanacho
Everton set to launch a shock £20m summer bid for Manchester City ace Kelechi Iheanacho
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!