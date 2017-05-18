Kelechi Iheanacho joins Michy Batshuayi and Jermain Defoe on West Ham’s transfer wishlist – Evening Standard
|
Evening Standard
|
Kelechi Iheanacho joins Michy Batshuayi and Jermain Defoe on West Ham's transfer wishlist
Evening Standard
West Ham are considering a bid for Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho as they attempt to add pace to their squad. The Hammers are prioritising attacking players this summer and are also weighing up a move for Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and retain …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
