Kelechi Iheanacho rescues Nigeria in the hands of classic Corsica – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Kelechi Iheanacho rescues Nigeria in the hands of classic Corsica
NAIJ.COM
Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho was the savior for the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday night, May 26, 2017 as his late minute penalty saved Nigeria from a defeat against Corsica in an international friendly match played at the Stade …
Nigeria, Corsica friendly ends in stalemate
Nigeria and Corsica settle for draw
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!