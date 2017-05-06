Kelechi Iheanacho Urged To Quit Manchester City This Summer

Kelechi Iheanacho has been told to leave Manchester City after being restricted to a bit-part role at the club.

The Nigerian striker was a regular at the start of the season and hit four goals in mid-October, but has fallen down the pecking order.

Speaking to Completesportnigeria, Iheanacho’s advisor Olumide Olowu has said Pep Guardiola has offered more minutes to Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

“Guardiola seems to have his own players that he wants to play and you can’t expect a young player with huge potential to be wasting away on the bench,” he said.

“I’m not speaking for Iheanacho, but as someone who is involved in advising him, I don’t think he has been treated fairly by Guardiola and I think his career will be better elsewhere.”

