Kelechi Nwakali To Meet Wenger Over His Future

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali, will have a meeting with manager Arsene Wenger, at the end of this season. Nwakali’s loan deal at MVV Maastricht ended over the weekend and he is expected to rejoin the Gunners. But Wenger will have to decide if the Nigerian youngster will stay or go out again to gain…

The post Kelechi Nwakali To Meet Wenger Over His Future appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

