Kemi Adetiba Producer addresses rumours of beef with Mo Abudu – Pulse Nigeria
|
Entertainment Express
|
Kemi Adetiba Producer addresses rumours of beef with Mo Abudu
Pulse Nigeria
Kemi has addressed the rumors, reiterating that her relationship with Abudu remains solid although she refused to give an official statement on the issue. Published: 4 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. search. Image …
“There is no phony business going on” – Kemi Adetiba debunks rumors of Rift with Mo Abudu
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!