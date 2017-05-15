Kendall Jenner is the Cover Star for The Sunday Times Style – BellaNaija

Pages Navigation Menu

Kendall Jenner is the Cover Star for The Sunday Times Style
Star of Suite Life of Zack and Cody and very recently Riverdale, Cole Sprouse proves he has other talents apart from being an actor. The amazing photographer shot supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner for the cover of The Sunday Times Style.
