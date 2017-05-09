Kenneth Enahoro dies at 63 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kenneth Enahoro dies at 63
Vanguard
BENIN—ELDEST son of late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Mr. Kenneth Enahoro, is dead. He died on Sunday at the age of 63. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Addressing newsmen in Benin City, at the family residence on 10, Aideyan Street in Benin …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!