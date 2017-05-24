Kenya: 20 Blacklisted From August Polls – AllAfrica.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa


Kenya: 20 Blacklisted From August Polls
Civil society watchdogs have flagged 20 politicians they say should not be allowed to contest in the upcoming elections over integrity issues. The Kenya Integrity Alliance on Wednesday said the politicians have unanswered questions on corruption and …
Joho, Waiguru among 20 politicians NGO wants blacklisted from poll over integrityThe Star, Kenya
Kidero, Waiguru among 18 politicians barred from the August polls, detailsTUKO.CO.KE

