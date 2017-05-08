Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya Announces 119 Dengue Fever Cases in Coast Region

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Kenya, News | 0 comments

Kenya’s health authorities on Sunday announced the outbreak of dengue fever in the coastal region. According to the Mombasa County Director of Health, Khadija Shikelly, she reported that 119 cases had been confirmed in all six sub-counties following rapid diagnostic test kits conducted at the hospitals in Mombasa. She added that Kisauni has 37 cases making […]

